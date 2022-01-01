Mahi mahi in Birmingham

Automatic Seafood and Oysters image

SEAFOOD

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi$33.00
gulf crab, butternut squash, beurre blanc
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters
Roots & Revelry image

SMOKED SALMON

Roots & Revelry

1623 2nd Ave N Suite B, Birmingham

Avg 4.1 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi BRW$20.00
More about Roots & Revelry

