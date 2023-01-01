Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Margherita Pizza
Birmingham restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Pizza Grace
2212 Morris Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$23.00
marinara, basil, EVOO, Crave Bros. Mozz.
More about Pizza Grace
Emmy Squared Pizza: Birmingham
300 Summit Boulevard, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$19.80
burrata, basil
More about Emmy Squared Pizza: Birmingham
