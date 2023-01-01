Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Pizza Grace image

 

Pizza Grace

2212 Morris Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$23.00
marinara, basil, EVOO, Crave Bros. Mozz.
More about Pizza Grace
Item pic

 

Emmy Squared Pizza: Birmingham

300 Summit Boulevard, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$19.80
burrata, basil
More about Emmy Squared Pizza: Birmingham

