Mushroom burgers in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

STUS MUSHROOM BURGER image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mushroom Swiss Burger image

 

Ferus on 41st

430 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese
More about Ferus on 41st

