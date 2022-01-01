Nachos in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve nachos
Carrigan's Public House
2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham
|Hot Chicken Nachos 🌶️ 🌶️
|$14.45
Nashville style fried chicken, queso, pico de gallo, black bean & white corn salsa, spicy crema
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso, jalapeños, queso fresco, cilantro and white bbq sauce.
Carrigan's Public House
2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook
|Hot Chicken Nachos 🌶️🌶️
|$13.95
Nashville style fried chicken, queso, black bean & white corn salsa, pico de gallo, spicy crema, cotija cheese, jalapeños, cilantro
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)