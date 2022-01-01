Nachos in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve nachos

Hot Chicken Nachos 🌶️ 🌶️ image

 

Carrigan's Public House

2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Nachos 🌶️ 🌶️$14.45
Nashville style fried chicken, queso, pico de gallo, black bean & white corn salsa, spicy crema
More about Carrigan's Public House
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso, jalapeños, queso fresco, cilantro and white bbq sauce.
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Item pic

 

Carrigan's Public House

2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Nachos 🌶️🌶️$13.95
Nashville style fried chicken, queso, black bean & white corn salsa, pico de gallo, spicy crema, cotija cheese, jalapeños, cilantro
More about Carrigan's Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Gadsden

