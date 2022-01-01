Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve octopus

Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Octopus Sashimi$10.00
Baby Octopus nigiri$7.00
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Automatic Seafood and Oysters image

SEAFOOD

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus a La Plancha$16.00
harissa, spiced crema, pickled jalapeno
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters

