Octopus in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Octopus
Birmingham restaurants that serve octopus
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
No reviews yet
Baby Octopus Sashimi
$10.00
Baby Octopus nigiri
$7.00
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
SEAFOOD
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham
Avg 4.9
(4036 reviews)
Octopus a La Plancha
$16.00
harissa, spiced crema, pickled jalapeno
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters
