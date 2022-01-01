Omelettes in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
1931 11th Ave South, Birmingham
|Plain Omelette
|$9.50
|Western Omelette
|$13.20
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$13.10
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Steak Omelette
|$11.99
Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
|Steak Omelette
|$11.99
Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about The Purple Onion
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Vegetable Omelette
|$10.99
Grilled purple onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomato and Swiss cheese.
|Western Omelette
|$11.99
Filled with ham, purple onion, bell pepper and American cheese.
|Steak Omelette
|$11.99
Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.