Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1931 11th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Plain Omelette$9.50
Western Omelette$13.20
Ham & Cheese Omelette$13.10
More about Original Pancake House
The Purple Onion - image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Omelette$11.99
Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Steak Omelette$11.99
Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Omelette$10.99
Grilled purple onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomato and Swiss cheese.
Western Omelette$11.99
Filled with ham, purple onion, bell pepper and American cheese.
Steak Omelette$11.99
Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about The Purple Onion

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Drunken Noodles

Donut Holes

Street Tacos

Milkshakes

Potstickers

Garden Salad

Green Beans

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston