Pastries in Birmingham

Edgar's Bakery - Homewood
2713 18th Street South, Birmingham
|Morning Pastry Tray Large
|$109.00
30 of our favorite breakfast pastries depending on availability
6 Apple Croissant
6 Chocolate Almond Croissant
6 Bear Claw
6 Cherry Croissant
6 Cream Cheese Swirl
|Morning Pastry Tray Small
|$45.00
10 of our favorite breakfast pastries depending on availability
2 Apple Croissant
2 Chocolate Almond Croissant
2 Bear Claw
2 Cherry Croissant
2 Cream Cheese Swirl
Edgar's Bakery - Colonnade
3407 Colonnade Parkway, Birmingham
|Morning Pastry Tray Small
|$45.00
10 of our favorite breakfast pastries depending on availability
2 Apple Croissant
2 Chocolate Almond Croissant
2 Bear Claw
2 Cherry Croissant
2 Cream Cheese Swirl