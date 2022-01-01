Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve pastries

Edgar's Bakery - Homewood

2713 18th Street South, Birmingham

Morning Pastry Tray Large$109.00
30 of our favorite breakfast pastries depending on availability
6 Apple Croissant
6 Chocolate Almond Croissant
6 Bear Claw
6 Cherry Croissant
6 Cream Cheese Swirl
Morning Pastry Tray Small$45.00
10 of our favorite breakfast pastries depending on availability
2 Apple Croissant
2 Chocolate Almond Croissant
2 Bear Claw
2 Cherry Croissant
2 Cream Cheese Swirl
Edgar's Bakery - Colonnade

3407 Colonnade Parkway, Birmingham

Morning Pastry Tray Small$45.00
10 of our favorite breakfast pastries depending on availability
2 Apple Croissant
2 Chocolate Almond Croissant
2 Bear Claw
2 Cherry Croissant
2 Cream Cheese Swirl
Edgar's Bakery - Greystone

6801 Cahaba Valley Road#128, Birmingham

Morning Pastry Tray Large$109.00
30 of our favorite breakfast pastries depending on availability
6 Apple Croissant
6 Chocolate Almond Croissant
6 Bear Claw
6 Cherry Croissant
6 Cream Cheese Swirl
More about Edgar's Bakery - Greystone

