Philly rolls in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Philly Rolls
Birmingham restaurants that serve philly rolls
UMAMI
2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$9.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
More about UMAMI
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$8.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
More about Shiki - Homewood
