Philly rolls in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve philly rolls

UMAMI

2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
More about UMAMI
Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
More about Shiki - Homewood

