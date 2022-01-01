Pork belly in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve pork belly
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Pork Belly Bowl
|$12.95
Diced pork belly, tossed in sweet & tangy sauce with bok choy,onion and bell pepper. Served with basmati rice.
OvenBird Restaurant
2810 3rd Avenue S. Suite #200, Birmingham
|Roasted Niman Ranch Pork Belly
|$60.00
Buttermilk Cheddar Grits, Creamed Collard Greens, Chicharrón
Cayo Coco
2015 1st Ave North, Birmingham
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
Duroc Pork Belly, Huli-Huli Braised Bok Choy, Kudeesh Sauce, Soy-Ginger Glaze, Chicharron
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
|Add Pork Belly
|$6.00
|Pork Belly Bowl
|$17.00
Stir fried pork belly with onions, bell peppers, jalapeno and cilantro over premium jasmine rice
|Pork Belly w/ Steam Buns
|$17.00
Jalapeno, red and green bell peppers .