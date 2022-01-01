Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quiche in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Quiche
Birmingham restaurants that serve quiche
Edgar's Bakery - Stadium Trace
5215 Peridot Place, Hoover
No reviews yet
Quiche of the Day
$12.00
with side salad or fruit
More about Edgar's Bakery - Stadium Trace
Meals by Misty
2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood
No reviews yet
Quiche of the Day
$17.00
More about Meals by Misty
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Steak Fajitas
French Toast
Chai Lattes
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Arugula Salad
Cinnamon Rolls
Caramel Cake
Pancakes
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston