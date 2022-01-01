Red velvet cake in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve red velvet cake
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.95
Two layers of red velvet chocolate cake iced with cream cheese frosting & chocolate sprinkles on the side
DONUTS
The Heavenly Donut Company
4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham
|Red Velvet Cake Donut
|$1.50
Our red velvet cake donut made fresh daily topped with cream cheese icing!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
