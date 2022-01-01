Ribeye steak in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve ribeye steak
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Char-Grilled Ribeye cooked to your liking served on a buttery toasted hoagie with mayo, green leaf lettuce and tomato.
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Ribeye Steak Wrap
|$9.99
Our famous Ribeye Steak strips served with mayo, mustard and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms.
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Ribeye Steak Wrap
|$7.99
Our famous Ribeye Steak strips served with mayo, mustard and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms.
|Ribeye Steak Wrap
|$9.99
