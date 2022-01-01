Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve rice noodles

Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280 image

 

Yum Yai Thai Takeout

5426 US-280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Extra Rice Noodle$3.00
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Rice Noodles$2.00
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Fish And Chips

Hummus

Gyoza

Fudge

Veggie Tacos

Green Beans

Fried Ice Cream

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston