Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice noodles in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Rice Noodles
Birmingham restaurants that serve rice noodles
Yum Yai Thai Takeout
5426 US-280, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Extra Rice Noodle
$3.00
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
No reviews yet
Side of Rice Noodles
$2.00
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Fish And Chips
Hummus
Gyoza
Fudge
Veggie Tacos
Green Beans
Fried Ice Cream
Tuna Rolls
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston