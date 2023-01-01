Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve roast duck

Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood - 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Duck with Red Curry (lunch)$13.00
Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Roasted Duck with Red Curry$23.00
Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce. Hot.
More about Shiki - Homewood - 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Duck With Red Curry$22.50
Roasted duck sautéed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes, bell peppers in spicy red curry sauce.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi

