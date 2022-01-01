Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rugelach in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve rugelach

Edgar's Bakery - Stadium Trace

5215 Peridot Place, Hoover

Chocolate Rugelach 1 dozen$10.50
Edgar's Bakery - Financial Center

505 20th Street North#150, Birmingham

Cinnamon Rugelach 1 dozen$10.50
