Salad wrap in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve salad wrap

The Purple Onion - image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$7.50
Our freshly prepared tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
Our freshly prepared tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato.
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$7.50
Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.
More about The Purple Onion
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille

