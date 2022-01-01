Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon avocado rolls in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Birmingham restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$8.00
Smoked salmon, and avocado
More about Shiki - Homewood
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$12.00
salmon , avocado and cucumber
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
