Salmon avocado rolls in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls

Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, and avocado
More about Shiki - Homewood
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
salmon , avocado and cucumber
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

