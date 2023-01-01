Samosa in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve samosa
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Vegetable Samosa (New)
|$4.99
Crispy outer layer filled with smashed potato, peas and cilantro.
Biryani Bowl - 22 Green Springs Highway
22 Green Springs Highway, Birmingham
|Veg Samosa (2pcs)
|$4.99
Samosas are fried pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.
|Samosa Chat
|$7.49
Samosa chaat is mix of a base of chana masala (chickpea curry) and samosa (savory fried pastries) topped with onions and tamarind sauce.
|Onion Samosa(3pc)
|$4.99