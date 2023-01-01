Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (New)$4.99
Crispy outer layer filled with smashed potato, peas and cilantro.
More about YUMMEFY
Item pic

 

Biryani Bowl - 22 Green Springs Highway

22 Green Springs Highway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veg Samosa (2pcs)$4.99
Samosas are fried pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.
Samosa Chat$7.49
Samosa chaat is mix of a base of chana masala (chickpea curry) and samosa (savory fried pastries) topped with onions and tamarind sauce.
Onion Samosa(3pc)$4.99
More about Biryani Bowl - 22 Green Springs Highway

Gadsden

