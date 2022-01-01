Sashimi in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve sashimi
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Spicy Sashimi Salad
|$13.60
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Unagi Sashimi
|$16.00
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Twist Lemon Sashimi
|$16.95
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail twisted with lemon.
|Maguro / Bluefin Tuna - Sashimi
|$7.50
|Hokkigai / Surf Clam- Sashimi
|$6.50
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover
|Spicy Sashimi Salad
|$13.60
