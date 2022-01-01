Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Sashimi Salad$13.60
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unagi Sashimi$16.00
More about Shiki - Homewood
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Twist Lemon Sashimi$16.95
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail twisted with lemon.
Maguro / Bluefin Tuna - Sashimi$7.50
Hokkigai / Surf Clam- Sashimi$6.50
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Sashimi Salad$13.60
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$10.00
Tuna Sashimi$10.00
Baby Octopus Sashimi$10.00
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

