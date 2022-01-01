Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve scallops

Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Garlic Shrimp and Scallops$25.00
A spicy chili, garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over shrimp and scallops. Hot.
More about Shiki - Homewood
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Garlic Shrimp And Scallops$27.95
A spicy chili, roasted garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over fresh shrimp and scallops.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops$29.00
Roasted butternut squash, citrus, pomegranate, agave lime vinaigrette, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Automatic Seafood and Oysters image

SEAFOOD

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)
Takeout
Seared New England Scallops$34.00
smoked brisket, asparagus, burnt onion bbq
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters
BOCCA Ristorante image

 

BOCCA Ristorante

2312 2nd Ave N, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (539 reviews)
Scallop Risotto$32.00
Butter Basted Sea Scallops, Creamy Vegetable Risotto
More about BOCCA Ristorante

