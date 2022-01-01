Scallops in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve scallops
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Roasted Garlic Shrimp and Scallops
|$25.00
A spicy chili, garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over shrimp and scallops. Hot.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Roasted Garlic Shrimp And Scallops
|$27.95
A spicy chili, roasted garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over fresh shrimp and scallops.
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Scallops
|$29.00
Roasted butternut squash, citrus, pomegranate, agave lime vinaigrette, cilantro
SEAFOOD
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham
|Seared New England Scallops
|$34.00
smoked brisket, asparagus, burnt onion bbq