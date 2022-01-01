Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita$22.00
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas$28.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas$28.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

