Shrimp fajitas in Birmingham

La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Shrimp Fajita
|$22.00
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Gulf Shrimp Fajitas
|$28.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans