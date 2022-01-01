Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp fried rice in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Birmingham restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Hot Spot
1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fried Rice
More about Hot Spot
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fried Rice
$12.95
Rice sauteed with onion, shrimp, bok choy and stir fried in sweet and tangy sauce.
More about YUMMEFY
