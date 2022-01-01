Shrimp rolls in Birmingham

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura roll$8.50
Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280

5426 US-280, Birmingham

Fresh Basil Shrimp Roll$6.95
Rice noodles, shrimp, basil, carrot, cilantro, and lettuce in rice paper served with our house-made peanuts sauce.
Abhi Eatery and Bar

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham

Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce
Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
