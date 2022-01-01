Shrimp rolls in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
SUSHI
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Shrimp Tempura roll
|$8.50
Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
5426 US-280, Birmingham
|Fresh Basil Shrimp Roll
|$6.95
Rice noodles, shrimp, basil, carrot, cilantro, and lettuce in rice paper served with our house-made peanuts sauce.
Abhi Eatery and Bar
300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce