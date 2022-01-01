Shrimp salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad
|$14.99
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Picado Salad w/ Gulf Shrimp
|$17.50
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, gulf shrimp
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico
SEAFOOD
Hot and Hot Fish Club
2901 2nd Ave S #110, Birmingham
|Tomato Salad with Shrimp
|$28.00
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
5363 US-280 B100, Hoover
|Picado Salad w/ Gulf Shrimp
|$17.50
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, gulf shrimp