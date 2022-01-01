Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad$14.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$14.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico
Shrimp Salad$16.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picado Salad w/ Gulf Shrimp$17.50
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, gulf shrimp
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$16.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Hot and Hot Fish Club image

SEAFOOD

Hot and Hot Fish Club

2901 2nd Ave S #110, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (4138 reviews)
Fast Pay
Tomato Salad with Shrimp$28.00
More about Hot and Hot Fish Club
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picado Salad w/ Gulf Shrimp$17.50
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, gulf shrimp
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$17.00
Grilled shrimp, cucumber, mint, green onions, ginger, tomato, peanut, cilantro & sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Noodle Soup

Chicken Burritos

Pies

Mushroom Burgers

Wontons

Baked Ziti

Fish Sandwiches

Peanut Butter Cookies

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston