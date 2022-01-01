Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp soup in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Shrimp Soup
Birmingham restaurants that serve shrimp soup
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
No reviews yet
Spicy Shrimp Coconut Soup
$7.00
Spicy.
More about Shiki - Homewood
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
Avg 4.7
(391 reviews)
Shrimp Coconut Soup
$7.95
L shrimp coconut soup
$15.95
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
