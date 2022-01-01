Shrimp tacos in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Shrimp Tacos
Birmingham restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
No reviews yet
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
No reviews yet
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Turkey Bacon
Shrimp Rolls
Greek Salad
Burritos
Garlic Parmesan
Turkey Burgers
Chicken Burritos
Curry
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston