Spaghetti and meatballs in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
Noodles topped with homemade marinara, Parmesan cheese & three savory pork & beef meatballs. Served with garlic toast.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti And Meatball$13.50
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs$7.00
Spaghetti pasta and juicy meatballs in our house-made marinara sauce topped with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL

