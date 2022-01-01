Spaghetti and meatballs in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.00
Noodles topped with homemade marinara, Parmesan cheese & three savory pork & beef meatballs. Served with garlic toast.
Nothing But Noodles - AL
2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook
|Spaghetti And Meatball
|$13.50
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
|Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$7.00
Spaghetti pasta and juicy meatballs in our house-made marinara sauce topped with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.