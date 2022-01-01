Spinach and artichoke dip in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$23.00
serves 8-10 | gluten free | vegetarian | frozen with baking instructions
Ashley Mac's
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$23.00
serves 8-10 | gluten free | vegetarian | frozen with baking instructions
Ashley Mac's
3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham
|Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$23.00
serves 8-10 | gluten free | vegetarian | frozen with baking instructions