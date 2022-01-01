Steak burgers in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve steak burgers

A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Sliders

Buffalo Wings

Spaghetti

Fish Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Tacos

Grits

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston