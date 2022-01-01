Steak burgers in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve steak burgers
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|STEAK BURGER
|$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
|STEAK BURGER
|$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
|A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.