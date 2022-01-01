Steak burritos in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Ross Bridge - Ross Bridge
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Ross Bridge - Ross Bridge
3623 market Street Suite 201, Hoover
|Gordo Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.
|Steak Asado Burrito
|$18.00
Our traditional rolled burrito with bell peppers, onions, cheese & topped with roasted chile sc.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Gordo Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.
|Steak Asado Burrito
|$18.00
Our traditional rolled burrito with bell peppers, onions, cheese & topped with roasted chile sc.