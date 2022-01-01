Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve steak salad

Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$8.99
More about Hot Spot
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Blue Salad$14.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with grilled steak & blue cheese
Steak & Blue Salad$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with grilled steak & blue cheese
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (2462 reviews)
Takeout
PIG OUT SALAD W/ STEAK$14.58
CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK$14.58
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Steak Salad$16.00
Grilled beef, mixed greens, mint, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumber and house citrus dressing
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$11.00
Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL
Restaurant banner

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

2701 18th St South\nSuite 100, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK$14.58
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

