Steak salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve steak salad
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Steak & Blue Salad
|$14.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with grilled steak & blue cheese
|Steak & Blue Salad
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with grilled steak & blue cheese
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham
|PIG OUT SALAD W/ STEAK
|$14.58
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK
|$14.58
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
|Spicy Steak Salad
|$16.00
Grilled beef, mixed greens, mint, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumber and house citrus dressing
Nothing But Noodles - AL
2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook
|Steak Salad
|$11.00
Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)