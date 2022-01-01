Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve sticky rice

NORI Thai and Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice$3.75
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Item pic

 

Yum Yai Thai Takeout

5426 US-280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango and Sticky Rice$8.00
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Turkey Wraps

Fajitas

Tostadas

Nachos

Chicken Noodles

Omelettes

Black Bean Soup

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston