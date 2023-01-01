Sweet and sour chicken in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$13.95
Marinated chicken sauteed with garlic,onion, bell pepper and tangy sauce.
Maki Fresh - Cahaba Village
2800 Cahaba Village Plaza, Mountain Brook
|KIDS SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL
|$6.95
served with rice and broccoli
|SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN BOWL
|$11.25
tempura chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce, romaine (tossed with creamy ginger dressing), broccoli, red bell pepper, rice