Sweet and sour chicken in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Item pic

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.95
Marinated chicken sauteed with garlic,onion, bell pepper and tangy sauce.
More about YUMMEFY
Banner pic

 

Maki Fresh - Cahaba Village

2800 Cahaba Village Plaza, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL$6.95
served with rice and broccoli
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN BOWL$11.25
tempura chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce, romaine (tossed with creamy ginger dressing), broccoli, red bell pepper, rice
More about Maki Fresh - Cahaba Village

