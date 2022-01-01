Taco salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve taco salad
More about CHOP N FRESH - Birmingham
CHOP N FRESH - Birmingham
291 Rele St, Mountain Brook
|Impossible Taco Salad
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette
More about CHOP N FRESH
CHOP N FRESH
291 Rele Street, Mountain Brook
|Impossible Taco Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
|Beef Taco Salad
|$11.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham
|Chx Taco Salad
|$13.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
|Chx Taco Salad
|$14.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
|Beef Taco Salad
|$14.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.