Taco salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

CHOP N FRESH - Birmingham

291 Rele St, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Taco Salad
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette
More about CHOP N FRESH - Birmingham
Item pic

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Taco Salad$11.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
Beef Taco Salad$11.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

