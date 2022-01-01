Tacos in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve tacos
brick & tin
2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham
|Pork Tacos
|$13.00
marinated pork loin, pineapple cilantro salsa, cabbage slaw, chipotle remoulade
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.25
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
|Steak Taco
|$3.25
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Taco Basket
|$13.00
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)
|$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
|CHICKEN TACO (A La Carte)
|$4.25
Smoked chicken, salsa verde, radish, onion, cilantro, on a corn tortilla
|Carnitas Taco (NEW)
|$5.50
Slow roasted pork, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham
|3Way Street Taco
|$15.00
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
|L Baja Taco
|$14.00
Grilled fish fillet taco on flour tort, with zesty lime slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle tartar & mango salsa.
Mudtown Eat & Drink
3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Carrigan's Public House
2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook
|Birria Tacos
|$14.95
Your choice of grilled chicken or sautéed veggies, roasted slowly in adobo, on either corn or flour tortillas. Served with an avocado sauce & spicy lime crema. Upgrade your taco to a "Quesa Taco" for $3.50! Double shells, with toasted cheese.
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
5363 US-280 B100, Hoover
|FRIED CHK TACO (A La Carte)
|$4.25
Fried chicken tender, ranch dressing, romaine lettuce, pickled onion, on a flour tortilla
|CATFISH TACO (A La Carte)
|$4.25
Cornmeal-breaded U.S. farm-raised catfish, pickled onions, cilantro, chipotle cream on a flour tortilla
|CHICKEN TACO (A La Carte)
|$4.25
Smoked chicken, salsa verde, radish, onion, cilantro, on a corn tortilla
Ruby Sunshine
5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
Ruby Sunshine
1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)