Tacos in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve tacos

Pork Tacos image

 

brick & tin

2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tacos$13.00
marinated pork loin, pineapple cilantro salsa, cabbage slaw, chipotle remoulade
More about brick & tin
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
La Calle Tacos & Snacks image

 

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Taco$3.25
Chicken Taco$3.25
Steak Taco$3.25
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Basket$13.00
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Fried Chicken Taco (NEW) image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
CHICKEN TACO (A La Carte)$4.25
Smoked chicken, salsa verde, radish, onion, cilantro, on a corn tortilla
Carnitas Taco (NEW)$5.50
Slow roasted pork, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
3Way Street Taco$15.00
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
L Baja Taco$14.00
Grilled fish fillet taco on flour tort, with zesty lime slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle tartar & mango salsa.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Mudtown Eat & Drink image

 

Mudtown Eat & Drink

3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.00
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Item pic

 

Carrigan's Public House

2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birria Tacos$14.95
Your choice of grilled chicken or sautéed veggies, roasted slowly in adobo, on either corn or flour tortillas. Served with an avocado sauce & spicy lime crema. Upgrade your taco to a "Quesa Taco" for $3.50! Double shells, with toasted cheese.
More about Carrigan's Public House
Cayo Coco image

 

Cayo Coco

2015 1st Ave North, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Tacos$15.00
More about Cayo Coco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
CARNITAS TACO (A La Carte) image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHK TACO (A La Carte)$4.25
Fried chicken tender, ranch dressing, romaine lettuce, pickled onion, on a flour tortilla
CATFISH TACO (A La Carte)$4.25
Cornmeal-breaded U.S. farm-raised catfish, pickled onions, cilantro, chipotle cream on a flour tortilla
CHICKEN TACO (A La Carte)$4.25
Smoked chicken, salsa verde, radish, onion, cilantro, on a corn tortilla
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

 

Ruby Sunshine

5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Sunshine
Soho Social image

 

Soho Social

1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gringo Loco Tacos$17.00
More about Soho Social
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

 

Ruby Sunshine

1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Sunshine
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Fritters

Chicken Fajitas

Turkey Clubs

California Rolls

Mahi Mahi

Sliders

Drunken Noodles

Coconut Curry

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston