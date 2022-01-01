Tamales in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Tamales
Birmingham restaurants that serve tamales
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville
No reviews yet
Tamales
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
Soho Standard
1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood
No reviews yet
tamale
$5.00
More about Soho Standard
