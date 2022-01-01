Tarts in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve tarts
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Spinach & Feta Tart - Whole
|$24.00
serves 6 | vegetarian | frozen with baking instructions
|Spinach & Feta Tart Slice
|$6.50
|Spinach & Feta Tart
|$11.00
fresh eggs, sauteed spinach, green onions, feta, parmesan | sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Ashley Mac's
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Spinach & Feta Tart - Whole
|$24.00
serves 6 | vegetarian | frozen with baking instructions
|Spinach & Feta Tart Slice
|$6.50
|Spinach & Feta Tart
|$11.00
fresh eggs, sauteed spinach, green onions, feta, parmesan | sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Ashley Mac's
3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham
|Spinach & Feta Tart - Whole
|$24.00
serves 6 | vegetarian | frozen with baking instructions
|Spinach & Feta Tart Slice
|$6.50
|Spinach & Feta Tart
|$11.00
fresh eggs, sauteed spinach, green onions, feta, parmesan | sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Ashley Mac's
4730 Chace Circle, Hoover
|Spinach & Feta Tart - Whole
|$24.00
serves 6 | vegetarian | frozen with baking instructions
|Spinach & Feta Tart
|$11.00
fresh eggs, sauteed spinach, green onions, feta, parmesan | sour cream biscuit | vegetarian