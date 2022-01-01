Tofu soup in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve tofu soup

Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tofu Coconut Soup$6.00
Spicy.
More about Shiki - Homewood
NORI Thai and Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu Coconut Soup$6.50
More about NORI Thai and Sushi

