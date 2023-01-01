Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato basil soup in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Consumer pic

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup Bowl$8.00
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Meals by Misty - Homewood image

 

Meals by Misty

2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup
More about Meals by Misty

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Veggie Burritos

Tortilla Soup

Shrimp Soup

Chai Tea

Fudge

Chicken Curry

Tiramisu

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston