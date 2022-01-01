Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve tomato soup

The Electric image

 

The Electric

2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Curry Tomato Soup$7.00
Cup Curry Tomato Soup$4.00
with sour cream & basil (vegetarian)
More about The Electric
Daniel George image

 

Daniel George

2837 Culver Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Onion & Tomato Soup$9.00
croutons, lime crema
More about Daniel George

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Shrimp Quesadillas

Sweet Corn

Grits

Po Boy

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fish Sandwiches

Pasta Salad

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston