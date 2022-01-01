Turkey bacon in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

1821 2nd Ave N #170, Birmingham

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

4730 Chace Circle, Hoover

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
More about Ashley Mac's

