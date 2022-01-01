Turkey burgers in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve turkey burgers

TURKEY BURGER image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY BURGER$9.39
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
TURKEY BURGER image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY BURGER$9.39
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Soho Social image

 

Soho Social

1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$13.00
More about Soho Social

