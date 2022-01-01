Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$9.00
Smoked turkey, lettuce, & tomato
wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with
a side of buttermilk ranch
More about Billy's Sports Grill
The Purple Onion - image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Melt Wrap$7.99
Smoked Turkey served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss cheese.
Turkey Melt Wrap$8.99
Smoked Turkey served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss cheese.
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Melt Wrap$7.99
Smoked Turkey served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss cheese.
Turkey Melt Wrap$8.99
Smoked Turkey served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss cheese.
More about The Purple Onion

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Shrimp Quesadillas

Potstickers

Boneless Wings

Cobb Salad

Mahi Mahi

Fudge

Panang Curry

Curly Fries

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston