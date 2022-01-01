Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve tzatziki

Item pic

 

Tasty Town - Tasty Town

16 14th Street South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tzatziki$8.00
greek yogurt, cucumber, lemon
More about Tasty Town - Tasty Town
Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Tzatziki Sauce$2.00
More about Nabeel's Café & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Chicken Nuggets

Eel

Naan

Banana Pudding

Panang Curry

Spicy Noodles

Spaghetti

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston