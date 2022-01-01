Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tzatziki in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Tzatziki
Birmingham restaurants that serve tzatziki
Tasty Town - Tasty Town
16 14th Street South, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Tzatziki
$8.00
greek yogurt, cucumber, lemon
More about Tasty Town - Tasty Town
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
No reviews yet
Side of Tzatziki Sauce
$2.00
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Chicken Nuggets
Eel
Naan
Banana Pudding
Panang Curry
Spicy Noodles
Spaghetti
Salmon Avocado Rolls
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston