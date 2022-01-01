Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla ice cream in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

Item pic

 

brick & tin Mountain Brook

2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Ice Cream$3.00
Homemade vanilla bean ice cream
More about brick & tin Mountain Brook
The Little London image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Little London

162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef T’s White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream$7.00
A food truck favorite so we kept it. We don't want to give away all our secrets so there's bread, there's vanilla, there's cream.... it's a hug.
More about The Little London

