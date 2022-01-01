Vegetable fried rice in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
Basmati rice stir fried with peppers & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
Rice sauteed with beans, onions, carrots, cauliflower, green onions and tossed in sweet and tangy sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Vegetables and Fried Rice
|$10.45
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce