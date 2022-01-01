Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Item pic

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.95
Basmati rice stir fried with peppers & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.95
Rice sauteed with beans, onions, carrots, cauliflower, green onions and tossed in sweet and tangy sauce.
More about YUMMEFY
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetables and Fried Rice$10.45
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetables and Fried Rice$10.45
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

Map

Map

