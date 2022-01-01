Veggie burgers in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$9.69
Dr. Praeger's vegan burger grilled and topped with melted swiss, dressed with house made guacamole, lettuce and tomato served on our whole wheat bun.
Carrigan's Public House
2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham
|Veggie BEYOND Burger
|$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
A burger patty that does not contain
meat, avocado, red onion, lettuce &
tomato
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, queso fresco and chipotle aioli.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$9.69
Dr. Praeger's vegan burger grilled and topped with melted swiss, dressed with house made guacamole, lettuce and tomato served on our whole wheat bun.