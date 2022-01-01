Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE BURGER$9.69
Dr. Praeger's vegan burger grilled and topped with melted swiss, dressed with house made guacamole, lettuce and tomato served on our whole wheat bun.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Veggie BEYOND Burger image

 

Carrigan's Public House

2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie BEYOND Burger$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
More about Carrigan's Public House
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.00
A burger patty that does not contain
meat, avocado, red onion, lettuce &
tomato
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$12.00
Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, queso fresco and chipotle aioli.
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE BURGER$9.69
Dr. Praeger's vegan burger grilled and topped with melted swiss, dressed with house made guacamole, lettuce and tomato served on our whole wheat bun.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Carrigan's Public House

2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie BEYOND Burger$15.95
BEYOND Veggie patty, cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of side item
More about Carrigan's Public House

