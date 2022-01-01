Veggie quesadillas in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
Calabacitas & spinach
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.00
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Urban Cookhouse
1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Urban Cookhouse
1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Urban Cookhouse - Crestline
212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.