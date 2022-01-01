Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Calabacitas & spinach
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Mango Salad

Chopped Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Pasta

Volcano Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston