Waffles in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve waffles
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
1931 11th Ave South, Birmingham
|Plain Waffle
|$5.20
A golden brown waffle. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
|Peach Waffle
|$8.25
|Apple Waffle
|$7.25
Our golden brown waffle baked with fresh Granny Smith apples and lightly topped with pure Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99