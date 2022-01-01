Birmingham restaurants you'll love

Birmingham restaurants
Toast
  • Birmingham

Birmingham's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Sushi
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Birmingham restaurants

Hunter House Hamburgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hunter House Hamburgers

35075 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham

Avg 4.2 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Triple Cheeseburger$4.75
Three beef patties with cheese, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Single Hamburger$2.25
Fresh ground beef with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Double Hamburger$3.50
Two beef patties with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
More about Hunter House Hamburgers
Brooklyn Pizza image

 

Brooklyn Pizza

111 Henrieta St., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza$13.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil
10" Cheese Pizza$10.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil
10" Pepperoni Pizza$11.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Casa Pernoi image

 

Casa Pernoi

310 E Maple, Birmingham

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine al Tartufo$40.00
Perigord truffles, local wild mushrooms
Veal Loin Parmigiano$39.00
Bone in chop, marinara, buffalo mozzarella
Whole Roasted Branzino$49.00
Thin potato, artichoke, salmoriglio
More about Casa Pernoi
California Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

California Roll Sushi

33757 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (1492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
R10. Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
8pcs- Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo top
A2. House Salad (Avocado)$6.50
Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Dressing
R5. Spicy California$6.50
8pcs- Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado
More about California Roll Sushi
The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House

33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Home Fries$3.75
Seasoned sliced potatoes
Big Apple$11.70
An oven baked pancake baked with fresh apples and pure cinnamon sugar glaze
Sausage Links$4.65
4 links
More about The Original Pancake House
Eli Tea Bar image

 

Eli Tea Bar

108 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Assam Black Milk Tea
Black milk tea.
Iced and made with assam black tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
High caffeine.
Rose White
12 dozen roses.
Iced and made with rose water beet powder, white matcha tea, sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
Cannot make less sweet or remove any ingredients.
Low caffeine.
Thai Chai
Our best-seller. A sweet, vanilla coconut-y chai.
Notes of coconut, vanilla, and anise.
Made with thai chai, brown sugar, and milk.
High caffeine.
More about Eli Tea Bar
Adachi Restaurant image

 

Adachi Restaurant

325 South Old Woodward, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Rice And Spicy Tuna$15.00
Crispy Rice spicy Tuna (2)
Miso Soup$8.00
Shiro Miso Soup
Kobe Slider$12.00
Milk Bun, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
More about Adachi Restaurant
7Greens image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7Greens

344 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Great Dane$9.50
Mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract, greek yogurt, honey
Yoga Girl$13.25
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
Detroit Greek$12.50
Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.
More about 7Greens
Beyond Juicery + Eatery image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

270 W. Maple RD, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Holiday Market image

 

Holiday Market

1740 W Maple Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Holiday Market
Restaurant banner

 

Fruition Acai & Juice Bar

856 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruition$11.50
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey & Coconut
Birm Bowl$12.00
Acai, Granola Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Raspberries, Banana Chips & Chocolate Chips
Only Avo$6.50
Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with Avocado Spread
More about Fruition Acai & Juice Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Social Kitchen & Bar

225 E Maple Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Social Kitchen & Bar
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Birmingham to explore

Downtown Birmingham

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
More near Birmingham to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
