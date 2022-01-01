Birmingham restaurants you'll love
More about Hunter House Hamburgers
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hunter House Hamburgers
35075 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Triple Cheeseburger
|$4.75
Three beef patties with cheese, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
|Single Hamburger
|$2.25
Fresh ground beef with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
|Double Hamburger
|$3.50
Two beef patties with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza
111 Henrieta St., Birmingham
|Popular items
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$13.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$10.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil
|10" Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.95
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni
More about Casa Pernoi
Casa Pernoi
310 E Maple, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fettuccine al Tartufo
|$40.00
Perigord truffles, local wild mushrooms
|Veal Loin Parmigiano
|$39.00
Bone in chop, marinara, buffalo mozzarella
|Whole Roasted Branzino
|$49.00
Thin potato, artichoke, salmoriglio
More about California Roll Sushi
SUSHI
California Roll Sushi
33757 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham
|Popular items
|R10. Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.50
8pcs- Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo top
|A2. House Salad (Avocado)
|$6.50
Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Dressing
|R5. Spicy California
|$6.50
8pcs- Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado
More about The Original Pancake House
FRENCH FRIES
The Original Pancake House
33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Home Fries
|$3.75
Seasoned sliced potatoes
|Big Apple
|$11.70
An oven baked pancake baked with fresh apples and pure cinnamon sugar glaze
|Sausage Links
|$4.65
4 links
More about Eli Tea Bar
Eli Tea Bar
108 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Assam Black Milk Tea
Black milk tea.
Iced and made with assam black tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
High caffeine.
|Rose White
12 dozen roses.
Iced and made with rose water beet powder, white matcha tea, sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
Cannot make less sweet or remove any ingredients.
Low caffeine.
|Thai Chai
Our best-seller. A sweet, vanilla coconut-y chai.
Notes of coconut, vanilla, and anise.
Made with thai chai, brown sugar, and milk.
High caffeine.
More about Adachi Restaurant
Adachi Restaurant
325 South Old Woodward, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice And Spicy Tuna
|$15.00
Crispy Rice spicy Tuna (2)
|Miso Soup
|$8.00
Shiro Miso Soup
|Kobe Slider
|$12.00
Milk Bun, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
More about 7Greens
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7Greens
344 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Great Dane
|$9.50
Mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract, greek yogurt, honey
|Yoga Girl
|$13.25
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
|Detroit Greek
|$12.50
Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
270 W. Maple RD, Birmingham
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
2221 Cole Street, Birmingham
More about Fruition Acai & Juice Bar
Fruition Acai & Juice Bar
856 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fruition
|$11.50
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey & Coconut
|Birm Bowl
|$12.00
Acai, Granola Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Raspberries, Banana Chips & Chocolate Chips
|Only Avo
|$6.50
Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with Avocado Spread
More about Social Kitchen & Bar
Social Kitchen & Bar
225 E Maple Rd, Birmingham